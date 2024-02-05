Sandeep Reddy Vanga says he was stunned with Ranveer’s ‘overwhelming’ reaction on Animal

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal became one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. However, the movie got polarising reactions from the audience and critics alike, and it even faced a major backlash for showing misogynist content and highlighting toxicity against women. However, recently, Vanga has been sharing the reaction that his film has gotten from the A-listers.



During his interview with the Indian news organisation Dainik Bhaskar, the director shared the reaction he got from Ranveer Singh and revealed that he talked to him for '40 minutes'.



''I got the most overwhelming response from Ranveer Singh. Main khud soch mein pad gaya aisa response mila tha Ranveer Singh se (I was in disbelief at the response from him). He spoke to me for almost 40 minutes on the phone, and he sent such a lengthy message that I had to read it three-four times. I can’t explain how I felt after reading his message,'' the filmmaker said.

Fighter box office: Hrithik, Deepika's film makes a comeback at the box office, earns Rs 3 billion globally



He added, ''Bahut maza aaya message padhke (I enjoyed a lot while reading his messages). He wrote a lot of things about Animal that made me realise these things are also there in the film.''



For those who don't know, Ranveer was the first choice for the role of Ranvijay Singh. However, the actor rejected Sandeep's offer as he found the character too dark.

Ranbir Kapoor feels Animal started a ‘healthy’ conversation on toxic masculinity.



Talking about the movie, Ranbir Kapoor credited it for starting a healthy conversation about toxic masculinity in society.



During his recent conversation with standup comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, Ranbir said, ''There is a very healthy conversation that has started about toxic masculinity, which is a great thing because cinema, at least, it starts a conversation. If something is wrong, if you don't show that it is wrong, and unless conversation starts in the society, we will never realise it."