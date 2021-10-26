No bail for Aryan Khan in drugs seizure case yet, court to resume hearing on Wednesday

The Bombay High Court did not grant bail to Aryan Khan, one of the 20 arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in relation to a drugs seizure case. Khan and others were arrested by NCB during a raid of a party on a cruise off the coast of Mumbai.



Aryan is Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son and has been in judicial custody since October 3. The sessions court had earlier rejected his bail application and Aryan along with co-accussed Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were shifted to Arthur Road jail in Mumbai last week.



Former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi who appeared for Aryan Khan's bail plea at Bombay High Court on Tuesday, said that Aryan Khan was invited to cruise as a special guest.



"He (Aryan Khan) was invited to the cruise as a special guest. He was invited by Pratik Gaba who was like an organiser. He invited accused 1 Aryan and accused 2 Arbaz Merchant. Both were invited by the same person. They both landed up together at the cruise terminal," Rohatgi said in the courtroom.



Rohatgi further attributed NCB`s presence at the cruise to some prior information. "It appears that NCB had some prior information that people on this cruise were having drugs so they were present in a certain strength," he stated.He that nothing was recovered from Aryan Khan when searches were conducted.

"My client, Arbaz and many others were apprehended. A search was conducted and nothing was recovered from Accused 1 (Aryan Khan). No medical at any point was conducted to ascertain if he has taken any drug," he added.

Talking about the recovery of six grams of charas from Arbaz Merchant, Rohatgi said that Aryan Khan has no relation with him except for arriving with him there and there was no recovery of drugs from Aryan and no proof of consumption was reported.

Last week, a special court in Mumbai refused to grant bail to Aryan and two others in connection with the seizure of drugs. Following this, Aryan Khan moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court against the NDPS court order on his bail rejection.



A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.