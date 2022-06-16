'Lagaan' to soon be adapted as a Broadway musical in the UK?

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's 2001 blockbuster film 'Lagaan: Once Upon A Time', which completed its 21 years of its release on Wednesday, might be heading to Broadway soon.



Set in 1893 India which was under the British rule, 'Lagaan' told the story of Bhuvan (Aamir Khan), a villager from Champaner, Gujarat, who is challenged by an arrogant British officer, played by Paul Blackthorne, to a game of cricket, as a wager to avoid paying the taxes (Lagaan) they owe. The film went on to create history at the box office and was even nominated for Oscars the following year in the Best Foreign Language Film category.



An industry source has revealed that several producers from the UK are pursuing Aamir Khan, the producer of 'Lagaan' for the rights.



"Several leading producers from the UK have requested the rights from Aamir Khan Productions and a final decision will be made soon regarding the West End Theater," the source stated to news agency ANI.

'The West End Theater' is the UK equivalent of The Broadway show which is one of the biggest and most popular theatres worldwide. The source further added, "Aamir Khan's team is yet to make a final decision about it. The makers have different plans which include doing a worldwide tour of the show that will feature a completely original cast".



If the deal is cracked, it will be interesting to see a movie based on India's victory over the Britishers getting the Broadway treatment in the UK.



It was the third film from the country to be nominated in the category after `Mother India` (1957) and `Salaam Bombay!` (1988).



Apart from Aamir, the movie also starred Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Raghubir Yadav, Suhasini Mulay, Rajendra Gupta, and Akhilendra Mishra among others.