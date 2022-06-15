21 years of 'Lagaan' : Team to celebrate at Aamir Khan's residence today

Aamir Khan-starrer cricket drama 'Lagaan' is all set to complete 21 years since its release on June 15. And to commemorate that, the star is all set to host a get together with the cast of the film at his house, Marina in Mumbai on Wednesday.

'Lagaan' is one of the most successful films of our times and is said to be one of the most evergreen films which can be enjoyed by audiences of all ages. 'Lagaan' also became the second only film, apart from 'Mother India', in India’s history to receive an Oscar nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category. It's been over 21 years since the film was released, yet the popularity of the film remains the same.

To celebrate the legacy of the film, the star cast is all set to unite at Aamir Khan’s residence. Last year, the entire team came together virtually to celebrate the success of the mega-blockbuster film. Even a pandemic couldn't stop the cast from proclaiming the victory of the film.

'Lagaan' was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Aamir Khan who also played the lead role in the film.

Also Read: On Aamir Khan's birthday, 11 films that shaped the actor's career

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on 11th August 2022.

