Kareena Kapoor tests positive for COVID -19: Reports

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19. According to sources close to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), both Kareena and her friend, actress Amrita Arora has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a report on Zee News, the BMC has now instructed people who came in contact with both the actresses to undergo an RTPCR test.



The people who came in contact with them are currently being traced by the governing civic body in Mumbai. Both Kareena and Amrita have officially not confirmed their illness yet.



The two actresses, known to be close, were spotted attending parties in the recent past. Kareena and Amrita, in fact, last week attended a party at producer Rhea Kapoor's place which also had Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Masaba Gupta in attendance.

Amrita's elder sister Malaika and her beau Arjun Kapoor returned to Mumbai last week after a vacation in the Maldives. The couple had tested positive for coronavirus last year amid the lockdown.



On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-starring Aamir Khan. It is the Hindi adaptation of the Oscar-winning film 'Forrest Gump' and will hit theatres in April 2022.

