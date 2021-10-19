Kareena Kapoor, Sujoy Ghosh join hands for thriller film

Director Sujoy Ghosh and Kareena Kapoor have teamed up for a thriller film.

The film is said to go on floors in February. As per reports, the film will be produced by Jay Shewakramani and will be a start to finish schedule in India. The film will reportedly be shot in Darjeeling and Kalimpong in North-East India over a period of two months.

Along with Kareena Kapoor, the film will also see other actors too who are yet to be finalised.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be seen next in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ with Aamir Khan. The film is the official adaptation of the Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’ starring Tom Hanks. The film will be released in February 2021.

