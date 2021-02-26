'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Ajay Devgn will start filming from Saturday onwards

The recent teaser launch of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has created a massive buzz on the internet. The film is being touted as the most anticipated film of the season. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has yet again given Indian cinema a powerful big-screen character of Gangubai, portrayed by Alia Bhatt, whose performance in the teaser has left everyone spellbound. Watch the film's teaser here.

After much speculation, it is confirmed that Ajay Devgn will be seen playing a significant role in the biopic. According to sources, Devgn will begin shooting for his cameo on Saturday at the grand set which has been created in Mumbai.

Marking Ajay Devgn and Alia's first film together, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also celebrates the reunion of the superstar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 22 years. Their earlier outing was the iconic 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is all set to hit the cinema halls on 30th July this year.