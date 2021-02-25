Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt was not the first choice for the film

The teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' was unveiled on Wednesday and got a roaring response from Bollywood and fans alike. Featuring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, the film is based on a chapter from the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' by author Hussain Zaidi.



Alia looks strikingly different in the teaser as she gears up to play one of the most dreaded madams of Mumbai who was known to have connections in the underworld. Bollywood actors and fans have all praised the teaser which leaves a lasting impact.

Watch the film's teaser here.



This is Alia's first film with Bhansali who makes a comeback on the big screen after three long years. His last film 'Padmavat' got embroiled in controversy and was a blockbuster hit.



Reports state that Bhansali had been eager to make the film on Gangubai for a long time. Reports also suggest that Alia was not Bhansali's first choice and he in fact had earlier planned to make the film with Rani Mukerji or Priyanka Chopra.



In 2019, rumours suggested that both Rani and Priyanka were in talks to play the matriarch.



Priyanka later clarified in an interview that she had not spoken to Bhansali about the film, When she was asked whether she and Alia were boith approached for the film, Priyanka said, "I have no idea. I haven’t signed a Hindi film yet because the two I’m doing in the US and the one I’m starting next year, are taking up my time.”



Chopra, who had worked with Bhansali in 'Bajirao Mastani', added, "I’m a fan of Sanjay Leela Bhansali in whatever he makes, I’ll always be his fan."



Several media reports suggest that Bhansali had initially planned to make the film with Rani Mukerji in the lead. The actress had worked with Bhansali in path breaking film 'Black' and also had a cameo in 'Sawariyaan'. It seems the film with Rani did not materialise and eventually, Bhansali approached Priyanka who was at that time busy trying to establish her career in Hollywood.

He had announced 'Inshallah' with Alia and Salman Khan in 2019- but the film got shelved eventually and Bhansali decided to block Alia for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and the rest is history.



The film is slated to release in theatres on July 30 and will trace the story of a young girl who is forced into prostitution and how she eventually becomes one of the most dreaded mafia queens of Mumbai.