Dulquer Salmaan's 'Salute' selected for Rotterdam International Film Festival

Dulquer Salmaan starrer movie 'Salute' has been selected for the 51st International Film Festival Rotterdam.



The movie is slated to release on January 14 and will see Salmaan playing a police officer for the first time. The event will take place in the Netherlands, starting from January 26 and will come to an end on February 6.

The jury members who watched the movie before the final selection praised Rosshan Andrrews’ direction and the performance of Dulquer, reports say.

The drama also stars Diana Penty, Manoj K Jayan, Alancier Lopez, Lakshmi Gopalaswami among others.



Earlier, many South Indian movies Rajeev Ravi’s 'Thuramukham', Don Palathara’s 'Everything is Cinema' has been showcased at the Rotterdam Film Festival. Also, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s S Durga bagged the Hivos Tiger Award at the Rotterdam Film Festival in 2017.

On the work front, Salman will also star in the romantic comedy 'Hey Sinamikahe' alongside Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as female leads.