Devastated Saira Banu after Dilip Kumar's death says 'God snatched away my reason for living'

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 7. His death was heartbreak for many around the world and besides everyone, his wife Saira Banu, who was by his side for almost five decades, lost an integral part of life.



Banu, who lost the "Kohinoor" of her life was devastated after Dilip Kumar's death on Wednesday and said that her 'reason for living' has been "snatched away."

As per the reports published in Peeping Moon, a doctor from PD Hinduja hospital claimed that Saira broke down after the actor's demise.

“God snatched away my reason for living. Without Sahab, I won't be able to think about anything. Everyone, please pray," she said.



Kumar and Banu was a celebrated couple of Indian cinema. The actor married Dilip Kumar on October 11, 1966, and led a blissful married life of 55 years before he breathed his last at the Hinduja Hospital on June 7, 2021.

To note, Saira Banu was in love with Dilip Kumar from a very young age. In an interview, the veteran told first she felt attracted to him as a 12-year-old and married him when she was 22.

"I was not just another girl smitten by Dilip Kumar. For me, it was no castle in the air because I had given my dream the strong foundation of faith- faith in myself and faith in God," the actress had said in an interview.



“I am still head over heels in love with my Kohinoor, Yousuf Sahab, the way I was when I first felt attracted to him as a 12 year-old. Ours has been as good and enduring a marriage as so many marriages that have survived the ups and downs for four decades. No marriage is perfect. How can it be, when as human beings we are not perfect? It is mutual love, respect and adoration that keep a marriage ticking," she said.