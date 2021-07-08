Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar laid to rest with full state honours

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar was laid to rest on Wednesday with state honours. Wrapped in tricolour, Dilip Kumar`s mortal remains were buried at Mumbai`s Juhu Kabristan. He also received a gun salute at his funeral.



Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had announced earlier that the actor would be creamted with full state honour as a mark of respect for his huge body of work in Indian cinema.

Dilip Kumar`s spokesman Faisal Farooqi even shared a video of police personnel draping the evergreen star in Indian Flag.Several videos and pictures of Dilip Kumar`s last rites have been doing the rounds on the internet, wherein we can also see several mourners gathered to catch a glimpse of the iconic actor for one last time. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan and director-producer Subhash Ghai were present at the funeral to pay their last respects to Dilip Kumar, who passed away on Wednesday after prolonged health complications.





Earlier in the afternoon, several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar, arrived at Dilip Kumar`s residence to offer their condolences to late actor`s family members, especially his wife Saira Banu.



Dilip Kumar, who created magic on the Indian silver screen with movies such as `Andaz`, `Devdas` and `Mughal-e-Azam`, died at the age of 98.



