Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' to not release in multiplexes?

The standoff between the producers of the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' and the multiplex theatres, has reached a stalemate.



The film is just hours away from release.The chances are, 'Sooryavanshi' may not release in multiplex theatres at all. While the official version of the status of the stalemate is that the matter is being resolved, unofficial sources say the issues, mainly concerning the ratio of profits to be shared between producers and multiplexes, is yet to be resolved.

An informed source tells this writer that the issue is far off from a resolution.

"Both the sides, the producers of 'Sooryavanshi' and the multiplex owners are firm in their stance. There is no likelihood of a thaw,” the source informs me.

If the stalemate indeed stays unresolved and 'Sooryavanshi' opens only in single theatres, then it's a huge loss of revenue for the film.

