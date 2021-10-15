Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn & Ranveer Singh announce release date of ‘Sooryavanshi’

Akshay Kumar most anticipated movie 'Sooryavanshi' is finally releasing this Diwali. The Rohit Shetty directorial will hit theatres on 5 November.



Making the big announcement, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh appeared in a video together and invited the audience to watch the film in the theatre.

Akshay shared the special video and wrote, ''Interval hua khatam, now it’s showtime! #Sooryavanshi releasing this Diwali, 5th November at a cinema near you. Come celebrate with us. #BackToCinemas''.

Director Rohit Shetty had previously confirmed the release of 'Sooryavanshi' on Diwali but the specific date was not announced.

Along with Akshay, the movie stars Katrina Kaif in the lead with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh making cameos, the third film in Rohit Shetty’s cop franchise has been postponed multiple times owing to the rising cases of coronavirus.



The film was originally scheduled for a release on March 24 last year, but due to nationwide lockdown the movie was postponed, however, due to the pandemic lockdown, the movie was delayed by a year. Earlier this year, the makers announced that the movie is finally releasing on April 30, but due to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the country again the film was postponed indefinitely.