Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' postponed yet again amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Sooryavanshi' has been postponed once again. The film, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, was scheduled to release on April 30 but owing to the surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the makers have decided to postpone the release.



"The Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr Uddhav Thackeray had a discussion with director Rohit Shetty yesterday. In the meeting, Mr Thackeray appreciated Rohit Shetty as he took the brave and difficult decision of postponing 'Sooryavanshi' owing to the current COVID situation in the state," read a statement issued by the team.

The film is the third part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe and will have Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh making cameo appearances.



The film was initially scheduled to release in March 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. In February this year, makers announced a new release date - April 30th - but rise in COVID cases have made them postpone the release in definitely.



Fate of other big releases this summer remains uncertain due to the recent surge in cases. Films like 'Thalaivi', 'Chehre', '83' and 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' are scheduled to release in the coming months.