/Kangana Ranaut slams Naseeruddin Shah over his silence on Jharkhand protest: 'Rather be a dog than...'

Kangana Ranaut has once taken a jibe at Naseeruddin Shah amid the ongoing debate over the response of Bollywood celebrities to student protests. The actor and BJP MP took to her social media to share the remarks after Shah's earlier comments about A-list actors choosing not to raise their voices about the protests in the country.

The online discussions gained widespread attention after Piyush Mishra questioned Shah's silence on the protests in Jharkhand. He referred to the veteran actor's earlier analogy about celebrities being like “a dog with a bone in its mouth”.

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Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story Photograph: (Instagram)

Kangana later shared Mishra's remarks on her Instagram Stories and added a strongly worded message of her own.

Kangana's response to Naseeruddin Shah

She took aim at Shah and wrote, "Sach toh ye hai ki har koi kisi na kisi ka kutta hai lekin mujhe iss baat ka garv hai ki main jiss ghar (desh) ki roti khati hoon uski rakhwaali karti hoon, uske liye ladti hoon. Naseer saab khate toh iss desh ke hain lekin ladte padosi desh ke liye hai (The truth is that each and everyone of us is someone's pet. I am proud that I protect and defend the same house from where I get my food. But Naseer saab eats from this land and defends the neighbours)."

She further added, "PS In today's time, it's a compliment for humans to be called a dog because loyalty and cuteness is so rare. Rather be a dog than a lomdi like Naseeruddin."

What did Naseeruddin Shah say?

The veteran actor commented on the discussions around the reluctance of Bollywood personalities to speak about student-led protests. "They'll do it when their conscience tells them to. There's a saying: a dog with a bone in its mouth can't bark. As soon as the bone drops out of their mouth, or it breaks their teeth, then they will bark," he had said earlier.