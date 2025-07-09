/FIR Filed against Yasser Desai after Mumbai Bandra Worli Sea Link stunt, cited for risking public safety

Singer Yasser Desai has found himself in legal trouble after an FIR was filed against him by the Bandra Police in Mumbai. The complaint comes after a video surfaced online showing Desai standing on the railing of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link while shooting a music video. The Sea Link is a cable-stayed bridge that spans 5.6 km, has 8 lanes, and connects Bandra to Worli in South Mumbai. The FIR was filed under Sections 285, 281, 125, 3(5) BNS r/w 184 MV Act of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for endangering public safety.

Netizens react to viral video

The video quickly went viral, with many netizens calling out the singer's irresponsible behaviour and questioning how such a shoot was allowed to take place. On X one user commented, “Can’t figure out the illness some celebs suffer from ! Good a case has been registered against singer yasser desai who tried to sing while standing on Worli sea link ..such people influence others to do so too.”

Another wrote, “He is not celeb. If he were, he wouldn't need to do such tamasha to get some attention. I, by the way never heard this guy's name.”

Yasser Desai’s career so dar

Yasser Desai made his Bollywood debut in the 2016 film Beiimaan Love, in which he sang three songs, Main Adhoora, In Mere Peeche Hindustan, and RangReza. He won the Best Playback Singer of the Year award at the 2019 Zee Cine Awards for the song Naino Ne Baandhi from the 2018 film Gold. Desai has not commented on the issue so far.