/Farhan Akhtar on portraying Pandit Ravi Shankar in Beatles biopic: "Want to do everything in my power...'

There has been considerable buzz around the Beatles biopic. Helmed by Sam Mendes, the four-part film series is set to highlight the four band members of the iconic band The Beatles. Indian actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar will be making his Hollywood debut in the film and will play sitar maestro, the late Pandit Ravi Shankar.

Farhan is known to be a versatile star. His ability to excel in every role he takes on is what sets him apart, making his body of work both impactful and enduring. In a recent interview, Farhan opened up about the immense responsibility of portraying sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar, calling it one of the most demanding and meaningful challenges of his career.

Speaking candidly about the challenges of stepping into the shoes of one of India’s most revered musical icons, Farhan admitted that the journey has been both demanding and deeply humbling. “It is very important that I get this absolutely right. Playing Pandit Ravi Shankar is a huge responsibility, towards him, his family and his devotees. I want to do everything in my power to ensure it comes out right,” he shared.

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The role demands not just emotional depth but also technical mastery. A guitarist in real life, Farhan has begun learning the sitar from scratch to authentically embody the legend’s artistry. The actor is dedicating significant time to understanding the nuances of the instrument, as well as the philosophy and discipline that defined Ravi Shankar’s life and music.

To further enrich his preparation, Farhan plans to spend time with Anoushka Shankar, daughter of Pandit Ravi Shankar and a globally celebrated sitarist herself. Through these interactions, he hopes to gain personal insights that go beyond public knowledge, helping him bring emotional authenticity and depth to the portrayal. With meticulous preparation and a deep sense of respect for the legacy he represents, Farhan Akhtar’s portrayal promises to be a heartfelt tribute to one of India’s greatest cultural ambassadors.