/Bhooth Bangla OTT: Is Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy getting a digital release?

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, is set to premiere on an OTT platform after its theatrical release on April 17, 2026. The film marks a long-awaited collaboration between the director and the actor. It received mixed reviews for the cast members' performances and Priyadarshan's signature comic elements.

When and where can you watch Bhooth Bangla?

After garnering significant acclaim in its theatrical run and spreading immense laughter, the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla is reportedly expected to arrive on OTT between May 29 and June 12, 2026, following the usual six-to-eight-week theatrical window observed by most releases.

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The film’s OTT release is alleged to be scheduled for June 12, 2026. However, neither the makers nor the streaming platform has officially confirmed this yet. According to multiple reports, the film is set to make its debut on a streaming platform.

Bhooth Bangla: Box office, cast and more

Bhooth Bangla marks the highly anticipated reunion of actor Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan, 14 years after their film Khatta Meetha, which also starred Trisha Krishnan. Released in theatres on April 17, 2026, the film received positive responses from audiences and critics.

The horror-comedy focuses on Arjun Acharya (Akshay Kumar), who learns about the haunted ancestral palace in rural Mangalpur and decides to host his sister's wedding there. While ignoring several warnings from the locals about a vengeful spirit named Vadhusur who curses brides on their wedding night, Arjun explores ghostly encounters, family secrets, and comic chaos.

The film is backed by a star-studded cast, including Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi and more.