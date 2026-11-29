Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 continues to make headlines, with the film achieving one milestone after another. After receiving a positive response from moviegoers, the team behind the mythological epic has made a major announcement that could excite India's gaming community. In a recent interview, producer Namit Malhotra hinted that a larger-than-life video game based on the film is in development. The update has sparked buzz online, marking an exciting step for Indian gaming.

Namit Malhotra confirms Ramayana video game

During an interaction with Doordarshan, the film producer was asked when India could get its own version of Grand Theft Auto (GTA). Malhotra shared a major update, confirming that a video game based on Ramayana is currently in production.

Malhotra said, "It's coming. It would be Ramayana as a game; I would reveal more when the time is right. Just as our kids play GTA, I want them to play Ramayana so that they could enjoy the game as well as learn something from it."

He further shared his vision for creating an engaging gaming experience where children can explore the epic, including flying with Jatayu and battling Ravana while learning about the mythology.

"The gaming industry has become far bigger than the film industry. It was my strategy that through the film, people feel more confident about this world and now they can fly with Jatayu and also battle Ravana. Our Ramayana game is currently in production," Malhotra added.

About Ramayana Part 1

Directed by Tiwari and produced by Malhotra alongside Kannada actor Yash under Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana: Part 1 adapts Valmiki's iconic epic. The first part covers Lord Rama's early life, from his childhood and marriage to his 14-year exile and Sita's abduction.

Featuring an ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey, the film was released on November 5 and has since achieved major box-office milestones.



After 24 days at the box office, Sacnilk reports that the film has collected a net collection of Rs 1,212.55 crore domestically. Overseas, the mythological saga has reached Rs 1,814.55 crore. Drawing packed houses across India and overseas, the film has shattered records and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.