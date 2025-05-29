Aditya Roy Kapur debuts as singer in Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino, reveals composer Pritam

Aditya Roy Kapur is gearing up for his next- Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino. The film is a sequel of sorts of Basu’s cult 2007 movie Life…In A Metro. Kapur is paired opposite Sara Ali Khan in the film which also stars actors like Ali Fazal, Sana Fatima Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi. The film’s first track Zamaana Lage was launched at an event in Mumbai in the presence of the film’s cast and crew. While the film’s music is widely being appreciated as it brings Pritam and Anurag Basu’ together once again, it also marks the debut of Aditya as a playback singer.



During the song launch event, music composer Pritam has revealed an interesting detail about the film during the music launch event which has piqued the curiosity around the film’s soundtrack. Pritam shared that Aditya Roy Kapur has himself sung one of the songs.



“Musicals pe jo stars hai vo khud ka gaana gaate hai aur ispe bhi jo musicals hai Adi ke voice mein Adi ne khud se gaya hai (The stars on the musicals sing their own songs and the musicals on this too are sung by Adi himself in his voice),” revealed Pritam.

The music composer praised Aditya Roy’s vocals and said, “he is sounding amazing.”

Meanwhile, the actor has also expressed his admiration for the original film. He also reflected on how meaningful this project has been for him.



Aditya said, “It’s very special for me. I was a big fan of the first film and love the movie and feel absolutely honoured to be part of the film and you know .. as an actor so when you are shooting the songs you have these beautiful words that you have to kind of act like you are singing them but it adds so much depth to everything and the songs always kind of take the story forward and I’m looking forward to hearing all 10 ..I haven’t heard all of them. But I am sure it’s gonna be amazing.”



Metro…In Dino will be releasing in theatres on 4 July.