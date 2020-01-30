Deepika Padukone responds to IMDb's low rating of her film 'Chhapaak'

Deepika Padukone turned producer with her last film 'Chhapaak' - a story based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's life. Deepika left no stone unturned in promoting her maiden production along with the film's leading man Vikrant Massey and director Meghna Gulzar.



Two days before the film's release, Deepika also made a visit to JNU campus in New Delhi to show her solidarity to protesting students there. Her move divided the nation- while a lot of people hailed her for taking a stand- there were others who criticised her move and called it a publicity stunt.



Her visit to JNU affected the collection of 'Chhapaak' and it was poorly voted on movie aggregator site IMDb.Read WION's review of 'Chhapaak' here.



Now, a clip of Deepika and Meghna Gulzar has surfaced on social media where the actress can be seen reacting to the low ratings of the film. When she asked to comment on it, Deepika had a cheeky answer. She replied, "Unhone meri IMDB rating badli hai, mera mann nahi (They may have changed my rating on IMDb', but they haven't been able to change my mind)"

Watch the video here:

Currently, the film stands at a rating of 4.6 stars after the dislikes from different accounts. The film received an outstanding response from the critics but failed to make a mark at the box office.



After her visit, many on social media also started trending #BoycottChhapaak which badly affected the film’s collections.

The film also starred Vikrant Massey in the lead.