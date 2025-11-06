/Biggest collab of Tamil Cinema! Rajinikanth's next film Thalaivar 173 will be produced by Kamal Haasan

The two pillars of Tamil cinema- Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are joining hands for a new film. Thalaivar 173 starring Rajinikanth will be produced under Kamal Haasan’s RajKamal Films International banner. The filmwill be helmed by Sundar C.

This landmark collaboration not only unites two towering forces of Indian cinema but also celebrates five decades of friendship and brotherhood between Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, read a statement on Wednesday.

Thalaivar 173 is slated for a grand theatrical release through Red Giant Movies during Pongal 2027. While Rajinikanth will play the lead in the film, it is not clear yet if Kamal Haasan will have a cameo appearance in the film.

Taking to X, Kamal Haasan announced the collaboration and wrote in Tamil, "Making the announcement, Kamal Haasan wrote, “Like wind, like rain, like river. Let's shower, let's enjoy, let's live! Superstar Rajinikanth will star in the movie directed by Sundar C and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International #Thalaivar173 #Pongal2027.”

Rajinikanth was last seen in the action thriller Coolie. The film was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Set against the gritty backdrop of the Visakhapatnam docks, Coolie follows Deva, a former coolie turned rebel who uncovers a deadly smuggling syndicate while investigating his best friend's suspicious death.

Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan also played key roles in Coolie.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan was last seen in Thug Life. The film marked Haasan’s collaboration with Mani Ratnam after three decades. The film was released amid great fanfare; however, it failed to make a mark at the box office.

(With agency inputs)