Belgium to close movie halls amid Omicron rise

The Belgian government has now imposed additional restrictions to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases. This includes shuttering movie cinemas as well as mandating sporting events like soccer to be played behind closed doors.

These restrictions will start from this week according to the Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo who held a press conference today. Feeling like March 2020? Here's how Covid Omicron is affecting entertainment again

Among those not affected from new restrictions are museums, restaurants and bars that will remain open.

Also this week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there would not be restrictions before Christmas but ones could come afterward as Omicron surges there.

