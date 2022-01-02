Armie Hammer gets replaced by Will Arnett for Taika Waititi's 'Next Goal Wins'

Will Arnett will replace Armie Hammer in Taika Waititi’s 'Next Goal Wins'.



As per the sources, the recasting was done after Hammer’s wasn't available for the reshoot, however, the controversy around the star may have also contributed to the new change.

Sandra Bullock mourns Betty White death with a heartfelt tribute: I don't drink vodka but I'll tonight



Last year, Hammer was accused by multiple women of sexual assault, which he denied, however, in wake of the accusations, Hammer was fired from several films and series, including the Jennifer Lopez rom-com 'Shotgun Wedding', Paramount Plus show 'The Godfather' and others.

Arnett will portray an executive at the Football Federation American Samoa.



The movie is based on the 2015 documentary of the same name, which follows the true story of Dutch coach Thomas Rongen, who attempts the nearly impossible task of turning the American Samoa soccer team, who infamously lost 31-0 to Australia in a World Cup qualifying game, from perennial losers into winners.



The movie penned by Waititi, also stars Elizabeth Moss, Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Lehi Falepapalangi, Semu Filipo, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House, Kaimana, Chris Alosio, Rhys Darby and Angus Sampson.

Hammer will next be seen in the Fox/Disney movie 'The Death on the Nile', which is due out over Valentine`s Day weekend.