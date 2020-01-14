Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' earns Rs 61.93 crore in its first weekend

Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan starrer `Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior` has been doing good business at the box office ever since its release last Friday. The film has earned a whopping Rs 61.93 in the domestic market- mostly from western, central and northern India.



The box office collection for the flick observed a rising graph since the first day itself. On Friday, the film earned 15.10 crore followed by 20.57 crore on Saturday and on Sunday it totalled Rs 61.93 crores.



`Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior` marks Ajay Devgn`s 100th film in the Bollywood and also features his wife Kajol and Sharad Kelkar.

The movie is set in the 17th century and is a biographical period drama based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, Emperor Shivaji's most trusted aid and an unsung warrior who fought against the Mughals. Read the review of the film here.



It shows Ajay Devgn essaying the role of Maratha warrior Taanaji Malusare fighting for the principles `Bhagwa` (saffron) flag and `Swaraj` (home-rule) and `Satya` (truth).



Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist, comes out strong as Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

The film is produced by Ajay Devgn`s ADF and Bhushan Kumar`s T-Series, and director by Om Raut and released on the same day as Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak'.

