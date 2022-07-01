After clean chit, Aryan Khan appeals to court for passport & cancellation of bail bond

After months of investigation, Aryan Khan, son of Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was given 'clean chit' in the Mumbai Drugs case in May this year. Aryan was arrested last year on October 3 by NCB during a raid at a party on a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai.



On Thursday, Khan filed a plea in the NDPS court, seeking the return of his passport, which was submitted to the court at the time of his bail by the Bombay High Court last year, when he was one of the accused in the high-profile case.

Aryan Khan gets a clean chit in drugs case: Timeline of events



But now, as the agency has given him clean chit from all the charges of wrongdoing, Aryan 24, has also asked for the cancellation of his bail bond and also a formal order discharging him from the drug case.



After the plea, the court scheduled the hearing of the matter on July 13 and asked NCB to file a reply on the same.



After seven months of investigation since the time Aryan got arrested and subsequently released on bail, in May, the anti-drugs agency filed a charge sheet against 14 persons in which the star kid’s name was not mentioned.



Other than Aryan, six people were given clearance due to a lack of evidence. ''Complaint against rest six persons is not being filed due to lack of sufficient evidence," the NCB official said.



“Those against who evidences we’re not found we’re not chargesheeted,” NCB DG SN Pradhan said.



Aryan was arrested under NDPS Act, 1985, Sec 8A, 22(b), 27 and 35.

(With inputs from the agency)