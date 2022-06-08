Actor Boman Irani makes OTT debut with Disney+Hotstar series ‘Masoom’, Watch trailer 

Known for films like 'Munna Bhai' and '3 Idiots', Indian actor Boman Irani and Indian actor Deepak Tijori’s daughter, Samara Tijori, are making their digital debut with the Disney+ Hotstar series 'Masoom'.

On Wednesday, Hotstar shared the film’s trailer on its official Twitter account, which read: "A family, a secret from the past and shattered innocence - a person's truth is never simple. #HotstarSpecials #Masoom. All episodes streaming from 17th June. #MasoomOnHotstar".

Watch the trailer here:-

A family, a secret from the past and shattered innocence - a person's truth is never simple.



On Tuesday, Samara took to her Instagram and wrote, "Jo masoom dikhte hain woh kabhi kabhi hote nahi." #HotstarSpecials #Masoom. Trailer out tomorrow. Coming soon. Looks like this one is going to be a roller coaster ride of emotions! Wonder what it will be about! Can`t wait for the trailer to be released tomorrow."

Check out Samara's post:-

In the poster, Boman is seen seated with Samara Tijori near a lake. Boman can be seen donning a white kurta and a yellow turban, while Samara is donning a white attire with a shawl covering her.

'Maasoom' will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on June 17.

Touted as a psychological thriller, ‘Masoom’ is an Indian adaptation of the Irish series ‘Blood’, which explores the subject of family ties and deception.

The project reportedly also stars Upasana Singh, Manjari Fadnis, Veer Rajwant Singh, Sarika Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Nikhil Nair, Akashdeep Arora, Jobanpreet Singh, and Manu Rishi Chadha in pivotal roles. A six-episode series, ‘Masoom’ is produced under the banner of Dreamers & Doers Co., which is a premium content studio owned by Reliance Entertainment.

Apart from `Masoom`, Boman is also a part of ‘Uunchai’, alongside Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan and Parineeti Chopra.

