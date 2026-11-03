/India expands its Indo-Pacific defence footprint from warships to weapons technology

India is expanding its defence footprint across the Indo-Pacific through naval deployments, joint training and military technology partnerships, with recent engagements stretching from Japan and South Korea to Australia and the Bay of Bengal.

The Indian Navy’s indigenous stealth frigate INS Sahyadri reached Busan on October 26 for a bilateral exercise with South Korea. Its maritime engagement involved the South Korean destroyer ROKS Munmu the Great, strengthening coordination between the two navies.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s talks with his South Korean counterpart in Cebu, the Philippines, added an industrial dimension, covering cooperation in military technologies and joint development.

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Japan is another pillar of this outreach. During their October 28 meeting, Singh and Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi reviewed maritime cooperation, including mine countermeasure capabilities and discussions on naval shipbuilding and design. They also acknowledged expanding air force cooperation following Exercise Veer Guardian 2026.

India’s engagement with Southeast Asian partners continues alongside these discussions. SIMBEX 2026 with Singapore included anti-submarine, anti-air and anti-surface warfare training, while Indian special forces have been participating in Exercise Garuda Shakti in Indonesia.

Australia adds another dimension. Exercise AUSTRAHIND, held in Kerala from October 19 to November 1, brought together approximately 120 personnel each from the Indian and Australian armies to strengthen operational cooperation.