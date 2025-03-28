Indian captain Rohit Sharma has endured a tough time in the middle lately. Although his poor form with the bat put his position in a spot of bother despite being the skipper, his fitness has been talked about all across the cricket circle and the internet. Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh’s father and former India cricketer Yograj Singh has recently remarked on transforming Rohit’s fitness should he become the India coach.

Yograj, coming across as a blunt, aggressive and on-the-face personality, didn’t mince his words before explaining how he could transform Rohit’s fitness even at 38. Chatting on Taruwar Kohli’s "Find a Way" podcast, Yograj defended India’s two batting mainstays, Rohit and Virat Kohli, over their lean patches.

Yograj said should he be appointed the India coach, he will transform this Indian outfit into an unbeatable side, which they are already close to being across formats. Yograj threw support behind the batting duo, saying he would treat them like his kids and make them play Ranji Trophy or punish them with 20 km runs daily.

"If you make me the coach of the Indian team, I will use these same players to transform it into a side that will be unbeatable for ages," Yograj said during the podcast.

"People are always ready to throw them out -- drop Rohit Sharma or drop Kohli -- but why? They are going through a rough patch. I would treat them like my kids and tell them, 'I am with you.' I'll tell them, let’s play Ranji Trophy, or I will make Rohit run 20km. Nobody does that. These players are diamonds. You don’t throw them out. I will be like their father,” he added.

MI sweat over Rohit’s form

Rohit has been out of touch since the home season began last year. From September 2024 to January this year, he scored just 164 runs in Tests, including 31 in five innings Down Under, where he even sat out of the final BGT Test in Sydney, which India lost and conceded the series for the first time in a decade.

Although he scored an ODI hundred against England in the lead-up to the Champions Trophy 2025, where he also played a match-winning knock in the final (against New Zealand), Rohit looked like a pale shadow of himself in the remaining matches.

Even in his IPL game this season (against CSK), Rohit got out on a four-ball duck, with Mumbai Indians sweating over his poor run with the bat heading into the second game in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

