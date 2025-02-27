Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Pakistan and Bangladesh play in Rawalpindi on Feb 27 in their last group match of the Champions Trophy. Both the teams have already been knocked out of the tournament after losing their first two games.
Pakistan lost their first match against New Zealand by 60 runs while they lost by six wickest in the second match against India. As for Bangladesh, they lost the first match against India by six wickets before losing by five wickets against New Zealand.
The game, which is set to be played n Feb 27 in Rawalpindi, has rain predicted to play a spoilsport. In the last match between Australia and South Africa, the game rain and ground conditions didn't let the toss happen as the two teams shared one-point each.
The game between Bangladesh and Pakistan, even if washed out, won't have any impact on the sgtanding or points of Group A with India and New Zealand already through the semis.
Both, Pakistan and Bangladesh would be hoping to get a game and finish off the rather disappointing tournament with a win to get some morale boost.
Follow Pakistan vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy Live Cricket Match Score Updates Below:
-
Feb 27, 2025 16:26 IST
PAK vs BAN Live score: Match abandoned
Anothe match abandoned in Rawalpindi without a ball being bowled. What a shame! Pakistan and Bangladesh finish theri campaigns without a win but get one point each for this washout.
This live blog has ended.
-
Feb 27, 2025 16:08 IST
PAK vs BAN Live score: Overs starting to reduce in Rawalpindi
Champions Trophy: Ravi Shastri’s advice for drowning England after Afghanistan bashing
England’s Champions Trophy 2025 hopes came down crashing in Lahore on Wednesday (Feb 26) after Afghanistan shocked them for the second time in a 50-over ICC event by eight runs. The successive loss in their league stage meant England were knocked out of the tournament, leaving three teams from Group B fighting for the remaining two spots in the semis. Former India coach Ravi Shastri has some advice for the English Team.
-
Feb 27, 2025 15:51 IST
PAK vs BAN Live score: still raining in Rawalpindi
Champions Trophy 2025 - Who qualifies for semis from Group B? Does Afghanistan have a chance?
While the two teams from Group A – India and New Zealand have qualified for the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals, the fight for the remaining two spots continues in the other group, with plenty happening since Wednesday's thriller between Afghanistan and England in Lahore. England is out of the semis race, leaving three teams (Australia, South Africa and Afghanistan) for two positions in the final four. So, who makes it through? Can Afghanistan realise their dream, or would the Proteas and Aussies advance?
-
Feb 27, 2025 15:00 IST
PAK vs BAN Live score: still raining in Rawalpindi
It is still raining in Rawalpindi with no good signs available for cricket.
-
Feb 27, 2025 14:19 IST
PAK vs BAN Live score: Toss delayed in Pindi
The weather continues to play spoilsport as the toss for this penultimate Group A fixture has been delayed.
-
Feb 27, 2025 13:50 IST
PAK vs BAN Live score: Live streaming, match details, squad, and how to watch online
Defending champions and hosts Pakistan will look to end the Champions Tropjhy 2025 campaign on a high note as they face Bangladesh on Thursday (Feb 27). With both teams winless, it will be a perfect contest for either side to restore pride. With pride up for stake in the final group game between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Champions Trophy 2025, here are all the details of the contest.