IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony, Highlights: SRK has set the tone while star names like Karan Aujla, Shreya Ghoshal and Disha Patani also stole the show in opening ceremony. The fans should be ready for the season opening clash which will take the center stage at Eden Gardens.

Advertisment

Thanks for joining WION for all the live coverage of the Opening ceremony of the IPL 2025. Hope you have enjoyed the coverage as the focus now turns to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clash. The two teams will be poised to make an impact and start on a positive note.

KKR will be on hunt for their fourth IPL title while RCB search for their maiden title having thrice finished runners-up. KKR have won the title in 2012, 2014 and 2024, while RCB have finished runners-up in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

Under new captaincy both teams will be hoping to make a positive impact with Ajinkya Rahane and Rajat Patidar incharge of KKR and RCB repsectively.

Advertisment

This is also the same fixture that kickstarted the IPL 2008 which was the inaugural edition, so there will be a sourght of revenge on the cards.

Follow WION for All IPL 2025 opening ceremony Highlights