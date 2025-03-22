IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony, Highlights: SRK has set the tone while star names like Karan Aujla, Shreya Ghoshal and Disha Patani also stole the show in opening ceremony. The fans should be ready for the season opening clash which will take the center stage at Eden Gardens.
Thanks for joining WION for all the live coverage of the Opening ceremony of the IPL 2025. Hope you have enjoyed the coverage as the focus now turns to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clash. The two teams will be poised to make an impact and start on a positive note.
KKR will be on hunt for their fourth IPL title while RCB search for their maiden title having thrice finished runners-up. KKR have won the title in 2012, 2014 and 2024, while RCB have finished runners-up in 2009, 2011 and 2016.
Under new captaincy both teams will be hoping to make a positive impact with Ajinkya Rahane and Rajat Patidar incharge of KKR and RCB repsectively.
This is also the same fixture that kickstarted the IPL 2008 which was the inaugural edition, so there will be a sourght of revenge on the cards.
Mar 22, 2025 19:03 IST
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE: SRK hosts grand ceremony as captains lead the charge
So the fans are treated to an SRK show as Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 18 kicks off in presence of dignitaries and star names.
Mar 22, 2025 18:58 IST
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Virat felicitated by BCCI President
Virat Kohli is felicitated by BCCI President Roger Binny as he enters his 18th season in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Mar 22, 2025 18:55 IST
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Virat-SRK grooves at Eden Gardens
Some scenes at the Eden Gardens as Shahrukh Khan and Virat Kohli dance at one tone to set the stage on fire.
Mar 22, 2025 18:52 IST
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Some glimpses from the evening
Mar 22, 2025 18:49 IST
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Shahrukh Khan officially opens Season 18 at Eden Gardens
It had to be King Khan who has opened the IPL 2025 and he is joined by Virat Kohli on the stage. What an opening we have for Season 18!
Mar 22, 2025 18:37 IST
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Karan Aujla mesmerises Kolkata crowd
From Shreya to Disha and now we have Karan Aujla who is mesmerising the crowd at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Mar 22, 2025 18:26 IST
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Vande Matram beats at Eden Garden
Glorious evening lightshow and now beats of Vande Matram have taken the spotlight.
Mar 22, 2025 18:19 IST
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Shreyas's chorus is on fire!
Well we have more 100 singers on offer in Shreya's chorus as they have taken Eden Gardens by storm.
Mar 22, 2025 18:14 IST
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Shreya Ghoshal takes centre stage at Eden Gardens
Shreya Ghoshal has kick started the IPL opening ceremony as the B-Town singer does what she does best. Fans are ecstatic and we are off to a great start.
Mar 22, 2025 18:05 IST
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Stars get ready
We are expecting fireworks at Eden Gardens as big names like Shahrukh Khan and Disha Patani are set to peform.
Mar 22, 2025 17:35 IST
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Weather looks clear
Well, the weather looks clear at the moment as the fans are starting to flood at the gates with Shahrukh Khan in action for the opening ceremony.
Mar 22, 2025 17:25 IST
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE: What is the weather like?
Well, it is not a great sight if you are a Bollywood and cricket fan as rain could play a part during the opening ceremony. Rain gods will need to be kind if we want big names like Disha Patani and Shreyas Ghoshal to perform.
Mar 22, 2025 16:57 IST
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE: What can we expect?
Last year big names like A.R. Rahman and Akshay Kumar performed at the IPL opening ceremony in Chennai, so we can expect a similar blast this time around. Shahrukh Khan is also expected to lighten the occasion.
Mar 22, 2025 16:22 IST
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE: What is the venue?
The IPL 2025 opening ceremony will be hosted at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, right before the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match.
Mar 22, 2025 16:01 IST
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Where to watch on OTT?
The IPL 2025 opening ceremony will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Mar 22, 2025 16:00 IST
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Where to watch?
The IPL 2025 opening ceremony will be telecasted on Star Sports and Sports 18 Network in India.
Mar 22, 2025 15:50 IST
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE: When will it begin?
The IPL 2025 opening ceremony is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM IST with host of star names performing.
Mar 22, 2025 15:41 IST
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Who is performing?
KKR and RCB raise the curtains for IPL 2025 as star names will peform during the opening ceremony including Karan Aujla, Shreya Ghoshal and Disha Patani.
Mar 22, 2025 13:25 IST
IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB LIVE Updates: Head coach Andy Flower confident, but can RCB’s spinners silence the critics?
Head coach Andy Flower confident, but can RCB’s spinners silence the critics?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) kick off their IPL 2025 campaign on the road, starting in Kolkata before heading to Chennai—two venues known for their spin-friendly conditions. For RCB to have a successful season, their spinners will need to step up. But do they have the firepower to make an impact?
Click here for the entire story
Mar 22, 2025 11:38 IST
IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli's 400th T20
IPL 2025 | Virat Kohli’s 400th T20: New beginnings, old challenges, and hunt for glory
As Virat Kohli steps onto the field for the Indian PremierLeague (IPL) 2025 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens, he will mark a historic milestone—his 400th T20 match. This feat makes him only the third Indian cricketer to achieve this milestone, after Rohit Sharma (448 matches) and Dinesh Karthik (412 matches).
Since making his T20 debut in 2008, Kohli has made 12,886 runs in 382 innings at an average of 41.43, with nine centuries and 97 fifties. He is not only India’s highest run-scorer in T20s but also the sixth-highest globally.
Mar 22, 2025 10:47 IST
IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB LIVE Updates: Drizzle disrupts KKR, RCB practice ahead of IPL opener; rain threat looms over match
A steady drizzle in the evening brought premature end to evening practice sessions of Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the eve of their IPL 2025 opener at Eden Gardens here on Saturday (March 22).
Practice began as scheduled at 5pm, but rain set in around 6pm, bringing the ground staff into action while the players had to pack up. Fortunately, Eden Gardens is one of the few venues with full ground covers, ensuring the playing surface remained protected.
Mar 22, 2025 10:43 IST
IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB LIVE Updates: Squads for KKR and RCB ahead of the opening match
KKR squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Venkatesh Iyer (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rovman Powell (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Mayank Markande, Anrich Nortje, Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy.
RCB squad: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.