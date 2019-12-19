Nifty, Sensex end higher; IT, auto stocks gain

The Nifty ended 0.31 per cent higher at 12,259.70, while the Sensex gained 0.28 per cent to close at 41,673.92.

The Nifty IT index climbed 0.7 per cent, while the auto and energy index rose about 1 per cent.

YesBank was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index, ending 6.5 per cent higher.

Meanwhile, world stocks drifted down from the week's record highs, while the crown gained as Sweden's central bank became the first to raise interest rates from negative territory.