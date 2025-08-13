/You don't peace through performative actions or theater: White House on Russia Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump is here to end wars, Tammy Bruce US State Department spokesperson, reiterated on August 12. When asked why America is granting Putin, a leader ‘charged with war crimes’, a summit. In response, Bruce said, “The President is not operating on what something might look like. He’s operating on how to stop obscene carnage among innocent civilians in Ukraine. And that is – he took some heat when he started talking to Putin. Because Biden hadn’t talked to him for three years.”

Trump, in the past, has also mentioned his goal and aim to stop wars across the world. He noted that he has stopped five wars in five months. And now, he is looking to end the Russia-Ukraine war. He had initially paused aid to Kyiv but later started the transfer of munitions required to defend its land.

“You don’t make peace through performative actions or theater; you make it by talking to people. And this is what he’s committed to. This is the end goal. The end goal is not performance or perception; it’s getting the job done,” Bruce continued.

“And I’m honored that I can be here and at least be a part of reminding people – because he’s done – we know him. It’s – he’s a remarkable achiever, not just in business but in knowing people and knowing how to get what he wants. And he wants peace, and he wants an end to carnage around the world. And this country is in this position now because of him and because of the power of the American people, and we’re going to use it,” she added.

When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law allowing citizens aged 60 and above to go to the frontline to fight the war against Russia, the US president was asked why America is funding a country that is 'scrapping the bottom of the barrel population'. This also highlights Trump's earlier statement that mentioned he was against the killing of people. To which the president promptly responded with 'this is Biden's war' which 'should have never happened, would have never happened'. He was confident as he said none of this would have happened if he were the president.