William and Harry walk together behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin

Ending all speculations, Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry walked together along with other members of the royal family behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in a procession in London on Wednesday.

The brothers joined their father King Charles III as they followed the coffin of their grandmother on foot from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state for four days.

The procession will be followed by a service lasting about 20 minutes which will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The King's three siblings - Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward - also walked in the procession along with William and Harry.



Their wives, Catherine, the Princess of Wales and Meghan Duchess of Sussex travelled by car along with Camilla, the Queen Consort