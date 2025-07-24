/Will Epstein’s files ever come out? Florida judge blocks Trump's DOJ bid to unseal Epstein grand jury transcripts - What's next?

A federal judge in Florida on Wednesday (July 24) turned down the US Justice Department’s request to release secret grand jury transcripts from the early investigations into Jeffrey Epstein. US District Judge Robin Rosenberg ruled that the request could not go forward because it did not meet the strict legal conditions required to release such material. Grand jury secrecy laws allow only limited exceptions, and the judge, appointed by Barack Obama, said none applied in this case.

Blow to Trump team’s efforts to calm MAGA outrage

The decision is a setback for Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Trump administration, who have faced mounting pressure from MAGA supporters to release Epstein-related files. Many of Trump’s backers believe that a so-called “client list” of high-profile figures connected to Epstein exists and have called for transparency.

Earlier this month, the Justice Department and FBI said no such list had been found, and Bondi confirmed there would be no more material released at this stage.

DOJ had hoped Florida court would make an exception

The department filed the request in Florida because grand juries were held in West Palm Beach in 2005 and 2007 to investigate Epstein’s alleged crimes. Although Epstein never faced federal charges in Florida, he reached a plea deal in 2007, admitting to two felony charges including soliciting a minor for prostitution. He served 18 months in prison.

The Justice Department acknowledged in its filing that its request likely went against legal precedent, but urged the court to consider the public importance of the case.

DOJ turns to New York courts for second chance

Despite the Florida setback, the department is not giving up. Officials have submitted similar requests to federal judges in New York, where cases were brought against Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Judges in New York are still reviewing the matter and have asked for more information from prosecutors, victims, and legal teams representing both Epstein and Maxwell.