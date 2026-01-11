/Why your X timeline looks the way it does: Musk to make algorithm public in seven days

Social media platform X will make its new algorithm accessible to the public, including all code for organic and advertising post recommendations, in seven days. Elon Musk on Saturday said everyone will be able to see the code used that govern what posts are recommended to the users.

"We will make the new X algorithm, including all code used to determine what organic and advertising posts are recommended to users, open source in 7 days," Musk, who owns X, said in a post, adding that "This will be repeated every 4 weeks, with comprehensive developer notes, to help you understand what changed."

The announcement comes after European regulators have intensified the scrutiny of the company regarding concerns over misinformation, inadequate content moderation and lack of transparency.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

X, formerly known as Twitter, has been at odds with regulators in several countries since its takeover by Elon Musk, who acquired the social media platform in a $44 billion deal in October 2022.

Last Month, the European Union imposed a $140 million fine on X for breaching the bloc's transparency rules under the Digital Service Act. The regulators said the penalty was levied in connection with X's deceptive blue tick checkmark, Flawed ad repository and researcher data barriers.



In July, the French authorities asked the company to provide its algorithm as part of an investigation into suspected algorithmic bias and fraudulent data extraction.

In recent days, the Grok AI chatbot embedded in X has faced mounting scrutiny from governments worldwide. On Saturday, the Indonesian government suspended Grok over concerns related to AI-generated pornographic content.

Developed by Musk-owned xAI, Grok has drawn backlash in several countries, including India and the United Kingdom, over its image-generation feature, which allowed users to sexualise and share images of women and children using simple text prompts. Indonesia has become the first country to block the tool entirely.