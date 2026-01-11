/IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Kohli goes past Sangakkara to become second-highest run-getter in cricket

Indian stalwart Virat Kohli added another major feather to his cap as he surpassed Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket during his innings against New Zealand on Sunday (Jan 11). Kohli went past Sangakkara’s tally of 28,016 runs, moving an inch closer to the record held by Sachin Tendulkar, who leads the chart with 34,357 runs. The milestone once again underlined Kohli’s consistency and longevity at the highest level. Adding more to the moment, he also became the fastest player to complete 28,000 international runs, achieving the feat in just 624 innings, 20 fewer than Tendulkar. It was another statement of his unmatched hunger and class in international cricket. Meanwhile, Kohli hit the 77th ODI fifty and is currently unbeaten at the crease chasing 301 to win the opening ODI.

Kohli walked out to bat at No. 3 after Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the ninth over. Together, the two senior batters have been in exceptional form over the past few years, both in international cricket and domestic tournaments. Virat reached the milestone of 28,000 runs with a boundary off New Zealand’s Adithya Ashok in the 13th over.

Sangakkara, who retired with 28,016 international runs from 594 matches, had held the second spot for years, making Kohli’s achievement all the more remarkable. With an average of 52.58 in 623 innings and 84 centuries in ODIs alone, Kohli’s record shows not just consistency but dominance over time. His ability to adapt across formats- Tests, ODIs, and T20Is has made him one of the greatest modern-day cricketers.