WHO says no evidence of coronavirus on frozen food packets

After traces of coronavirus were found on imported frozen chicken wings in China, the World Health Organization (WHO) has claimed it found no evidence of the virus being spread by food or packaging.

The organization has also urged people not to be afraid of the virus entering the food chain.

“People should not fear food, or food packaging or processing or delivery of food,” WHO head of emergencies programme Mike Ryan told a briefing in Geneva. “There is no evidence that food or the food chain is participating in transmission of this virus. And people should feel comfortable and safe.”

To prove the assurance, WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove claimed that after testing, China found "very, very few, less than 10” samples to have traces of the novel coronavirus.

The frozen chicken wings that had traces of coronavirus were imported from Brazil, claimed China. However, Ecuador’s production minister, Ivan Ontaneda, has asked for a clarification from the Asian country on this matter. Brazil’s Agriculture Ministry has retaliated by saying that Brazil follows strict protocols and would not take the blame for whatever happens to the consignments after they leave the country.

Meanwhile, WHO has urged caution on Vladimir Putin's claims of Russia successfully making the COVID-19 vaccine. Bruce Aylward, WHO senior adviser said, “The vast majority of the population of the world is susceptible to this disease. The second thing that we are seeing is the stringency of the application of control measures is dropping. People are coming closer together...masks aren’t being used the way that they should etc.

“So any levelling of the disease that we are looking at is just lulling you into a sense of false security ... because it has lots of space to still cause trouble,” he added.