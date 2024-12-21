Magdeburg, Germany

German media has identified the man behind the shocking Christmas market car attack in Magdeburg as Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, a doctor of psychiatry from Saudi Arabia. Here's everything we know about the suspect.

Advertisment

Who is Taleb?

As per reports, Taleb al-Abdulmohsen aka Taleb A., is a 50-year-old medical professional from the Saudi Arabian city of Hofuf.

Also read | Germany Christmas market attack: Two Killed, 60 Injured in Magdeburg car attack; Police arrest Saudi man

Advertisment

A specialist in psychiatry and psychotherapy, Taleb moved to Germany in 2006 and is believed to have been living in Bernburg. He received refugee status in 2016.

No official motive has been identified by the German police for his attack.

Media reports suggest that Taleb has previously worked to help ex-Muslims, particularly women, flee his home country of Saudi Arabia after turning their backs on the religion.

Advertisment

Daily Mail reports that an analysis of his posts on social media has revealed that he supported Germany's anti-immigration party AfD, US President-elect Donald Trump's incoming "efficiency czar," Elon Musk, British anti-Islam campaigner Tommy Robinson and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Disturbing video shows attack

A video posted going viral on social media platforms shows the disturbing attack. Shot from a position above the market, it shows a car driving at speed through a crowd walking between two rows of market stalls. People can be seen knocked to the ground or running away.

Matching the trees, outline and design of the buildings with file and satellite imagery of the area, Reuters news agency has confirmed that the video is indeed that of the incident location.

Also read | US House passes stopgap funding bill minus Trump's debt ceiling; President-elect says let shutdown 'begin now'

You can watch the video here. Viewer discretion is advised.

Graphic CCTV footage shows the heinous terror attack on the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. German citizens cannot share this video, otherwise they will be arrested because it likely shows an iIIegal migrant doing this.https://t.co/0Ql7ORqO5x — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) December 20, 2024 ×

What happened?

According to reports, just after 7:00 pm local time (1800 GMT) on Friday (Dec 20), a black BMW barrelled through revellers at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, the capital of Saxony-Anhalt, around 150 kilometres (93 miles) west of Berlin.

The attack killed at least two, including a toddler, while over 60 people were injured as the vehicle barrelled through revellers at high speed.

Regional premier Reiner Haseloff spoke to the press and called the attack "a catastrophe for the city of Magdeburg, for the state, and for Germany in general."

(With inputs from agencies)