Who is Kristi Noem, South Dakota Gov. likely to be Trump's running mate for 2024 elections?

In a recent interview to the NBC, former US President and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump said that he likes “the concept” of having a woman by his side as his running mate for the upcoming election.

“I like the concept, but we’re going to pick the best person,” Trump replied to the NBC moderator Kristen Welker. “But I do like the concept, yes.”

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, recently endorsed Trump at a rally in the state, fuelling speculation that she could be a likely contender for his potential vice presidential pick. Trump said she would be someone he'd consider choosing, calling her "fantastic."

"She’s been a great governor," he told Welker. "She gave me a very full-throated endorsement, a beautiful endorsement actually.”

Who is Kristi Noem, South Dakota governor, likely to be Trump’s running mate?

Kristi Noem, a Republican, is the Governor of US state South Dakota. In terms of politics, she has been known for promoting family values and traditional marriage ideals in her addresses to the people.

Being a Republican, she is natural critics of Joe Biden and his energy policies, arguing that she aims to see America less dependent on foreign oil.

Kristi Noem’s alleged affair with Trump’s advisor

What is brewing more than Kristi being Trump’s running mate is her affair with Corey Lewandowski, a former Trump aide. The Daily Mail published an explosive article soon after Trump hints Kristi as his running mate. It reports that Kristi and Corey have been in a secret affair for years, since 2019.

Kristi’s spokesperson told the tabloid, “This is so predictable that you would attack Governor Noem less than a week after she endorsed Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States.” It does not deny any allegations of affair.

Notably, Kristi has been married to husband Bryon Noem since 1992 and have three children . On the other hand, Corey has been married to Alison since 2005, and the couple have four children.

Kristi's alleged affair is in sharp contrast to what she preaches.

Earlier, speculations about affair between Kristi and Corey were published in the past but the former had shut down those reports via Twitter post in September 2021.

“These rumours are total garbage and a disgusting lie." Kristi wrote on Twitter.

