/Who is Dmitry Medvedev? Putin ally whose 'words' triggered Trump into moving nuclear submarines

Days after the former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said that the US ultimatum to Russia is a 'call for war', President Donald Trump ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the "appropriate regions" near Russia. Trump said that it was in response of 'inflammatory statements' by Medvedev. He also warned that such rhetoric can lead to unintended consequences. "I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that," Trump said in a social media post. He added that he ordered the submarines as, "Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances."

Who is Dmitry Medvedev?

The former president of Russia, Dmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev, who has triggered Trump, now serves as Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation. Medvedev, who was born on September 14, 1965, held the position of President and Prime Minister, is now a trusted ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Once seen as a moderate reformer with pro-Western leanings, Medvedev has in recent years adopted a far more nationalistic stance, particularly since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. He studied law at Leningrad State University. In the 1990s, he worked as a legal advisor to then-Mayor Anatoly Sobchak, where he met and began working closely with Vladimir Putin, a relationship that would define his political career.

Medvedev served as the President of Russia from 2008 to 2012, succeeding Vladimir Putin, who became Prime Minister due to term limits. During his presidency, Medvedev portrayed himself as a moderniser. He supported technological innovation, a more open society, and improved relations with the West. He also signed the New START Treaty with the United States and called for reducing Russia’s dependence on oil and gas. Despite this reformist image, most analysts agree that Putin remained the dominant figure in Russian politics, with Medvedev acting as a placeholder president until Putin could return to power. Following Putin’s return to the presidency in 2012, Medvedev became Prime Minister, a position he held until 2020. His tenure was marked by economic challenges, Western sanctions after the annexation of Crimea, and a gradual decline in his influence. In January 2020, Medvedev resigned along with the rest of the cabinet during a government reshuffle. Shortly afterwards, he was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, a powerful position reporting directly to Putin.

Transformation into what critics say ‘hardliner’

Since the beginning of the Ukraine war in 2022, Medvedev’s public rhetoric has taken a dramatic turn. He has become one of the most aggressive and vocal supporters of the war, frequently issuing nuclear threats and sharply criticising the West, NATO, and Ukraine. Formerly known for his interest in social media, blogging, and modernisation, Medvedev now uses platforms like Telegram and X to deliver harsh, often inflammatory messages. Medvedev, however, remains a key figure in the Kremlin’s inner circle. As Deputy Chair of the Security Council, he holds significant influence in Russia’s national security and foreign policy apparatus.

What did he say that triggered Trump?

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!” This comes after Medvedev said that Russia is not Iran or Israel, and mocked Trump's ‘10-day ultimatum’ to Russia for ending the Ukraine war. He added that Trump's ultimatum might actually be “a step towards war.” “Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country,” he wrote on X. In another post on X, Medvedev criticised Trump's action on BRICS, stating that the group is gaining prominence an doing everything right. Earlier this month, after US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, the former Russian president had said that Trump's action only emboldened the Iranian leadership and exposed Israel and America's weaknesses in front of the world.