/'We are done': Israel cuts all ties with UN chief Guterres' office over sexual violence blacklist

Israel announced Thursday (May 28) that it is suspending relations with the office of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, following the inclusion of Israeli entities on a UN blacklist related to sexual violence in conflict zones. Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon declared that the Israeli mission would maintain "no further contact" with the Secretary-General's office for as long as Guterres remains in his position. The move represents one of the most significant diplomatic ruptures yet between Israel and the United Nations since the outbreak of the Gaza war.



Israeli officials say the decision came after months of extensive engagement with UN representatives, during which Israel's delegation submitted documents, data, and detailed responses in an effort to address the allegations contained in the report. Despite those efforts, the UN proceeded with Israel's inclusion on the blacklist, placing Israeli entities alongside Hamas and other armed groups accused of sexual violence in conflict settings.

In his X post, Ambassador Danon wrote, “The UN added Israel to a blacklist of perpetrators of sexual violence in conflict. We are done with the Secretary-General's lies. Equating the democratic State of Israel with Hamas terrorists is a new low. Israel protects its citizens while Hamas massacres, rapes, and kidnaps.”

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Ambassador Danon issued a sharp rebuke of the decision, accusing the UN of grouping Israel together with some of the world's most dangerous terrorist organisations. "This is a moral disgrace that proves Guterres has lost all credibility," Danon said, arguing that the listing reflected a fundamental failure of judgement on the part of the UN's leadership.



The suspension deepens what has become an increasingly fractured relationship between Israel and multiple UN bodies since the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, and the subsequent Israeli military campaign in Gaza. Israeli officials have repeatedly accused various UN agencies and offices of institutional bias, alleging that the organisation applies disproportionate scrutiny to Israel while failing to hold other actors to the same standard.