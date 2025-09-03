Google Preferred
  WATCH Ukrainian TB2 drone destroys Russian speedboat laden with troops

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Sep 03, 2025, 17:30 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 17:30 IST
Ukrainian TB2 drone destroys Russian speedboat laden with troops Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

According to the Ukrainian Navy, the strike killed seven Russian servicemen, putting a stop to what appeared to be an attempted small-scale amphibious landing

Ukraine has struck another blow against Russia’s presence in the Black Sea, with a coordinated operation that destroyed a Russian assault boat and eliminated several troops on board. Footage released by Ukraine’s Armed Forces shows a Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat drone targeting a moving Russian landing craft near the Kherson coastline. The Turkish-made drone fired a precision-guided munition that detonated on impact, sending flames and smoke billowing into the sky. The strike marked a renewed appearance of the TB2, once a symbol of Ukraine’s early battlefield successes but less visible in recent months.

The attack did not end there. Ukrainian naval units simultaneously engaged a high-speed Russian vessel attempting to land personnel in the same area. According to the Navy, the strike killed seven Russian servicemen, putting a stop to what appeared to be an attempted small-scale amphibious landing. The wreckage of the speedboat was left burning on the water’s surface.

Watch the video here

Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, commander of Ukraine’s Naval Forces, praised the sailors for their precision and noted that such operations highlight Kyiv’s ability to combine unmanned systems with conventional naval firepower. “This is the face of modern warfare—where technology, skill, and determination intersect,” he said in a statement.

The Black Sea has been a flashpoint throughout the war, with Ukraine relying on drones and small craft to chip away at Russia’s larger fleet. The sinking of the assault boat is the latest in a series of strikes that underscore Kyiv’s strategy: use low-cost but high-impact weapons to disrupt Russian control of maritime routes and deny safe passage for troop movements.

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

