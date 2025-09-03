WATCH | Ukrainian TB2 drone destroys Russian speedboat laden with troops

Ukraine has struck another blow against Russia’s presence in the Black Sea, with a coordinated operation that destroyed a Russian assault boat and eliminated several troops on board. Footage released by Ukraine’s Armed Forces shows a Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat drone targeting a moving Russian landing craft near the Kherson coastline. The Turkish-made drone fired a precision-guided munition that detonated on impact, sending flames and smoke billowing into the sky. The strike marked a renewed appearance of the TB2, once a symbol of Ukraine’s early battlefield successes but less visible in recent months.

The attack did not end there. Ukrainian naval units simultaneously engaged a high-speed Russian vessel attempting to land personnel in the same area. According to the Navy, the strike killed seven Russian servicemen, putting a stop to what appeared to be an attempted small-scale amphibious landing. The wreckage of the speedboat was left burning on the water’s surface.

Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, commander of Ukraine’s Naval Forces, praised the sailors for their precision and noted that such operations highlight Kyiv’s ability to combine unmanned systems with conventional naval firepower. “This is the face of modern warfare—where technology, skill, and determination intersect,” he said in a statement.