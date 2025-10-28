/WATCH | Trump grooves to YMCA with Marines aboard US aircraft carrier in Japan

On Tuesday (Oct 28), Donald Trump was seen shaking a leg on stage in Japan as US Navy personnel cheered on. The US President aboard the USS George Washington, the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. His visit to Japan is a part of his Asia tour. It was after his address to the troops that Trump broke into his signature move, as YMCA played in the background.

On his arrival at the Yokosuka Naval Base, Trump was joined by Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. As Marine One landed, Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun theme music was played. And the military personnel, who waited for the president to arrive, sang 'Sweet Caroline' and 'Party in the USA'.

Trump announced that America will be working with Japan on making ships. The comments come after US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick signed an MoU to boost cooperation in shipbuilding.

In his address, Trump lauded the service of the military personnel. It complimented how "good looking" they were and went on to express his gratitude and said the Navy isn't about the machinery but about the "men and women of the rank and file. It comes from you people, incredible people, good-looking people, too many good-looking people."

