/WATCH | Saudi Aramco suspends Ras Tanura operations after drone strike amid Israel-Iran war

Saudi Arabia temporarily suspended operations at its Ras Tanura refinery after a drone strike, according to several media reports on Monday (March 2). The move followed a series of attacks launched by Tehran across the Gulf region in retaliation for joint US-Israeli military action against Iran. The Ras Tanura complex, located along the kingdom’s Gulf coastline, includes one of the region’s largest refining facilities with a processing capacity of 550,000 barrels per day. It also functions as a major export terminal for Saudi crude shipments.

Operations were halted as a preventive step, with officials describing the situation as contained. Saudi Aramco did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The strike formed part of a broader wave of attacks affecting several Gulf cities, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Manama, and Duqm. Major shipping and commercial hubs in the United Arab Emirates and Oman were disrupted, while Brent crude futures jumped approximately 10% in response to the instability. Saudi energy infrastructure has previously faced significant attacks. In September 2019, drone and missile strikes targeted facilities at Abqaiq oil processing facility and Khurais oil field, temporarily cutting more than half of the country’s crude output and triggering volatility in global markets.

Elsewhere, Qatar reported that two drones launched from Iran struck energy-related sites. According to the Ministry of Defence, one drone hit a water storage tank at a power plant in Mesaieed, while another targeted infrastructure in Ras Laffan Industrial City operated by QatarEnergy. Authorities confirmed there were no casualties.

Qatari officials urged the public to remain calm, adhere to security guidance, and rely on verified information from official channels. Earlier, the foreign ministry stated that Iranian strikes had also aimed at civilian infrastructure, including the country’s international airport, and warned that such actions would not go unanswered. Spokesperson

Majed Al Ansari added that Qatar was not currently engaged in diplomatic communication with Iran.