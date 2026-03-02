/WATCH | Iran shows MASSIVE drone, missile facility amid war with US, Israel

In retaliation for the joint US-Israel airstrike, Iran has revealed an underground tunnel storing drones and missiles. On Monday (March 2), the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) released footage through state media showing a long tunnel lined with numerous weapons. Triangular drones resembling the domestically produced Shahed-136 kamikaze drone are displayed first, while missiles are mounted four per launcher vehicle in standby mode. The tunnel’s ceiling bears the Iranian national flag, and a portrait of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hangs on the wall. The video also shows scenes of drones and missiles being launched.
Targeted 500 US, Israeli sites: Iran Revolutionary Guards
On the third day of the war on Monday (March 2), Iran’s retaliatory strikes have hit 500 sites connected to the United States and Israel across the Middle East, the Revolutionary Guards reported. "Since the start of the conflict, the brave soldiers of the Iranian armed forces have attacked 60 strategic targets and 500 American military targets and targets of the Zionist regime (Israel)," the Guards said in a statement. The statement added that Iranian forces had deployed more than 700 drones along with hundreds of missiles in the ongoing attacks.
On Saturday (February 28), the United States and Israel launched a coordinated military assault against various targets inside Iran, codenamed Operation Epic Fury by the US and Operation Lion’s Roar by Israel. The strikes were described by officials as a pre‑emptive action and came while nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington were still underway. The offensive also followed a previous 12‑day conflict between Israel and Iran about eight months earlier.