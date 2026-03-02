/WATCH | Iran shows MASSIVE drone, missile facility amid war with US, Israel

In retaliation for the joint US-Israel airstrike, Iran has revealed an underground tunnel storing drones and missiles. On Monday (March 2), the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) released footage through state media showing a long tunnel lined with numerous weapons. Triangular drones resembling the domestically produced Shahed-136 kamikaze drone are displayed first, while missiles are mounted four per launcher vehicle in standby mode. The tunnel’s ceiling bears the Iranian national flag, and a portrait of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hangs on the wall. The video also shows scenes of drones and missiles being launched.

Watch the video here

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Targeted 500 US, Israeli sites: Iran Revolutionary Guards

On the third day of the war on Monday (March 2), Iran’s retaliatory strikes have hit 500 sites connected to the United States and Israel across the Middle East, the Revolutionary Guards reported. "Since the start of the conflict, the brave soldiers of the Iranian armed forces have attacked 60 strategic targets and 500 American military targets and targets of the Zionist regime (Israel)," the Guards said in a statement. The statement added that Iranian forces had deployed more than 700 drones along with hundreds of missiles in the ongoing attacks.