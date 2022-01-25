Watch: Hybrid car-aircraft AirCar moves one step closer to become reality. Find out how

Flying cars have always been fascinating for several people around the world. And it’s great to witness the dream turn into reality.

In a latest development, a certificate of airworthiness by the Slovak Transport Authority has been issued to a flying car, which is capable of hitting speeds over 100mph (160kmh) and altitudes above 8,000ft (2,500m).

The hybrid car-aircraft, which is called AirCar, has got a BMW engine and runs on regular petrol-pump fuel.

Also Read: Seven injured in US fighter jet landing mishap in South China Sea, Navy pilot ejects safely

It can transform into aircraft from car in just two minutes and 15 seconds.

The certification was given after 70 hours of flight tests and over 200 take-offs and landings, the company said.

Who's going to be first in line to buy an Aircar?



Not me... pic.twitter.com/fZkwduJnVu — Chaos (@Chaosxsilencer) January 22, 2022 ×

"AirCar certification opens the door for mass production of very efficient flying cars," said Prof Stefan Klein, who is its creator.

"It is official and the final confirmation of our ability to change mid-distance travel forever."

Also Read: After flying for over 11 hours, stowaway found alive in cargo plane’s wheel section in Amsterdam

The flying car had also completed a 35-minute flight between international airports in Nitra and Bratislava, Slovakia in June 2021.

It planned "to fly to London from Paris in near future", the company told BBC News.

Dr Steve Wright, senior research fellow, avionics and aircraft systems, University of the West of England, said the news was "a good step down the road" for the company and made him "cautiously optimistic that I am going to see a few AirCars one day - but I think there is still a way to go".

(With inputs from agencies)