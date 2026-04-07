/WATCH | Fire erupts in Saudi Arabia's Al Jubail industrial area after Iranian missile strike

Missiles and drones were launched by Iran toward Saudi Arabia in the early hours of Tuesday (April 7), reportedly targeting Al Jubail and igniting a major fire in the area. The city, the Middle East’s largest industrial hub, hosts critical petrochemical and energy infrastructure. Spanning more than 1,000 square kilometers in the Eastern Province, Al Jubail’s industrial zone contributes over 7% to Saudi Arabia’s GDP and includes major operations in petrochemicals, oil refining, and steel production.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said that its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed seven ballistic missiles aimed at the eastern region, where Al Jubail is located. In an official statement, a spokesperson confirmed the “interception and destruction of 7 ballistic missiles,” noting that debris fell near energy facilities and that damage assessments are ongoing. The reported strike comes as tensions between Iran and the United States continue to escalate. US President Donald Trump has warned of potential strikes on key Iranian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if Tehran does not agree to a deal to end its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by April 7, 2026, at 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Watch the video here

Last week, the United States carried out strikes that severely damaged large sections of Iran’s B1 Bridge, one of the tallest in the Middle East, as attacks on key infrastructure intensified, including targets such as nuclear power plants and desalination facilities.