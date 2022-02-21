Wall Street Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff’s sister, husband found dead, say reports

The sister of convicted Wall Street Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff and her husband were found dead in the US state of Florida, said media reports.

The couple, who were identified as 87-year-old Sondra Wiener and her 90-year-old husband Marvin, were found unresponsive at their home in Boynton Beach on Thursday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said, as per the Associated Press.

According to the sheriff's office, the detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived at the home and further investigation indicated "it appears to be a murder or suicide."

A medical examiner will specify the official cause of death, AP reported.

Madoff had pleaded guilty to running the largest Ponzi scheme in history. He had died of natural causes in a North Carolina prison in April 2021 at the age of 82. Madoff was serving a 150-year prison sentence, which began in 2009.

In a statement, a woman, who identified herself as the wife of David Wiener, the son of the couple, asked for the media to give the family some privacy at this time, the AP noted.

“We are not making any comment at this time,” she said.

(With inputs from agencies)