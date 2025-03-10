A small plane with five people aboard crashed on Sunday (Mar 9) into the parking lot of a retirement community in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. There's no immediate report of death. Local reports mentioned that several people, including those on board the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza, were injured and taken to local hospitals.

Advertisment

Also read: Indian-origin US student Sudiksha Konanki believed to be dead in Dominican Republic. What happened to her?

Scott Little, the chief of Manheim Township Fire, told a news conference on Sunday evening that the plane crashed around 3:18 pm local time on the property of Brethren Village retirement community in Manheim Township.

Also read: Vanuatu cancels passport of Indian fugitive Lalit Modi

Advertisment

In a statement, Governor Josh Shapiro said that authorities on the ground were assisting after the crash and all Commonwealth resources are available as the response continues.

A video of the wreckage of the plane in the parking lot was circulated on social media forums. A large column of thick black smoke was billowing into the sky from the fire. The small plane was atop parked vehicles with at least three cars on fire.

Watch the video here:

Advertisment

Another plane crash in Donald Trump’s America.



This time in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.pic.twitter.com/DiVIkCz2QP — Evan (@daviddunn177) March 9, 2025

A spokesperson for the Lancaster Police Department confirmed the plane crashed shortly after taking off from the city's airport. First responders were still working the scene and trying to determine how many people were killed or injured.

Also read: Civics freedoms are so bad under Donald Trump that US is listed with Pakistan, DR Congo

Our team at @PAStatePolice is on the ground assisting local first responders following the small private plane crash near Lancaster Airport in Manheim Township.



All Commonwealth resources are available as the response continues, and more information will be provided as it… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) March 9, 2025

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that it will investigate the crash, which comes at a time of heightened scrutiny of US air safety and a string of plane crashes across the country.

Also read: Donald Trump doesn't rule out US recession amid trade tariffs: 'I hate to predict things...'

(With inputs from agencies)